Predicted Arsenal XI against Eintracht Frankfurt

Arsenal will be looking to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Thursday evening.

Unai Emery’s side will book their place in the round of 32 in the European competition with a draw, and even a defeat could be enough to see them through if Standard Liege failed to win their game.

Emery has used a young team with several first-team fringe players in Europe so far this season, but the Arsenal boss could deploy some of his best players against Frankfurt.

Emiliano Martinez will be in goal for the Gunners, and he will have Callum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in front of him in a back-three.

Mustafi has yet to play in the Premier League this season, but the German central defender has played in four Europa League games, and he will make it five despite his recent comments to The Daily Express in which he said that he is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Tierney will be the two full-backs, and the central midfield will comprise of Joe Willock and Granit Xhaka.

Nicolas Pepe will start in a front-three alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli.

