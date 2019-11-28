Potential Leeds team v Middlesbrough: Helder Costa returns to first XI

Could Leeds United's Mateusz Bogusz make the squad for the visit of Middlesbrough?

Tyler Roberts is an injury concern for Leeds United this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa's side host Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday but the Wales international is likely to be absent.

Roberts suffered a muscle injury in Leeds' 1-0 win at Reading on Tuesday and it seems unlikely that he'll back in time for this clash.

Instead, Bielsa could bring Mateusz Bogusz back into the 18.

Roberts didn't make a Championship squad until the middle of September this season due to injury, and it was the 18-year-old Polish starlet who was regularly on the bench.

Bogusz has been an unused substitute on five occasions in the league this season and if the 20-year-old playmaker is absent, it's very possible that the young Pole will return to the bench.

But he won't start. Helder Costa came on for Roberts at The Madejski Stadium and played a blinder, with Pablo Hernandez moving to number 10, and that'll be the case on Saturday.

Jack Harrison, who scored the last-minute winner at Reading, will continue on the left-hand side, with he and Costa - whom United are committed to paying £15 million for next summer [The Daily Mail] - supplying lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa's side are going for a fifth successive Championship win.