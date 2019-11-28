Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to exploit Gigantamax raids before it's patched

A guide for how to farm Gigantamax raids in Pokemon Sword and Shield before the exploit is patched by Game Freak.

The Pokemon Sword and Shield community have discovered a simple exploit for Gigantamax raids. Despite various reports about how this "cheat" is killing the enjoyment for everyone, the farming method is yet to be patched.

Game Freak are likely to release a patch to make the exploit null in the future, but - as of writing - a fix doesn't appear to have been released. There are varying reports about the recent server maintenance fix and whether that resolved the widespread farming method, yet it doesn't appear to have done the job.

Obviously this guide will become irrelevant and quickly outdated when the eventual patch is released (which will probably be seconds after uploading), but until then you can exploit raids to your heart's content.

POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD: Here's how to get incense such as Luck

How to exploit Gigantamax raids in Pokémon Sword and Shield

You need to be offline to exploit the Gigantamax raids farming method in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

When you've ensured that you are offline, you must then proceed to a den with a glowing red light and if you don't like the Pokémon you can then select Invite Others.

Once you've done that, you will then want to select Home. From here proceed to Settings, System, and then finally Date and Time.

Make sure your clock isn't synchronised with the internet and then change the date and time.

As soon as you've done all of the above, head back into Pokémon Sword and Shield and Quit the raid. Interact with the den once more and you will be given 2,000 Watts.

Not only that, but you will also find a different Pokémon. And that's all you need to know about how to farm Gigantamax raids and Watts in Pokémon Sword and Shield via the widespread exploit.

This exploit is courtesy of Twitter user PhillyBeatzu. You can check out their visual guidance below.

Fastest way to Hunt Gigantamax Pokemon in #PokemonSwordShield. Now you can finally get the Pokemon you want!



RETWEET pic.twitter.com/9m0pdtrWrU — PhillyThankzU (@PhillyBeatzU) November 22, 2019

The Pokémon Sword and Shield community is massively torn over this exploit. Many are saying that it's ruining the game while others are saying that it's nothing more than a low-life cheat.

We can't tell you whether or not it's morally right to exploit, so it's up to you to heed the advice of your own devil and angel sitting on your shoulders.

BATTLE TOWER: How to unlock the IV Checker in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.