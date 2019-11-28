Pierre van Hooijdonk is a big fan of Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

The Ibrox striker is having a superb season at Rangers.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is currently preparing himself for a big test tonight against Feyenoord and former Dutch international forward Pierre van Hoiijdonk has today paid him big compliments, The Scottish Sun report.

Van Hoiijdonk is no stranger to what it takes to perform in Scottish football, for two years a renowned goalscorer for rivals Celtic at Parkhead in the 1990s.

Also a former hero of this evening's Gers opponents, he's in a pretty good position to weigh in with his opinion on the fixture.

Now he's sent a warning to the Eredivisie outfit about the ability Morelos possesses ahead of the imminent Europa League encounter.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said of Morelos: "He is so strong, he is difficult to play against — and he can also finish. Look at Rangers’ Europa League games. Every defender has struggled against him.

"Morelos just doesn’t leave you alone and he has scored a lot of big goals for the club.

"He is young and I sometimes feel he can take an extra half-second to breathe in front of goal. But he’ll learn that as he gets older and I think he will become even more prolific than he is now."

Primed to shine

If Rangers are to get anything from tonight's fixture in Rotterdam then Morelos is likely going to be at the heart of it.

His output this season has been outrageous, with 22 goals and seven assists in just 26 appearances (Transfermarkt).

That's excellent at any level but when you consider 11 of them have come in Europe, including three in the current Europa League group stage, it's clear he's improving all the time.

Having also mostly cut out disciplinary issues, the sky seems the limit for the player right now, as van Hooijdonk alludes to.

He's primed to shine again tonight and Gers supporters will be hoping he can provide the firepower to push them closer towards the knockout stages of the competition.