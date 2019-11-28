Photo: Deco uploads worrying snap of Liverpool's Fabinho

Fabinho fell injured in Liverpool's draw at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Deco has uploaded a worrying photo of Liverpool's Fabinho on Instagram.

The influential Reds midfielder suffered a foot injury in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield in the Champions League and came off in the first half.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game that he didn't know the severity of the problem, but did reveal that it happened in a 'pretty painful' area of the leg.

And it looks like the Brazil international was fitted with a protective boot after the game, following a picture that the former Chelsea star uploaded on social media.

Fabinho has been an utter monster for the European champions this season and any substantial layoff would no doubt harm their season.

Liverpool boast an eight-point lead in the Premier League and although you can't single out one specific player for praise this season, Fabinho has arguably been Klopp's most consistent performer.