Photo backs up report claiming Joseph Anang was called to West Ham senior training today

West Ham United have had issues between the sticks.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham United promoted Joseph Anang to first-team training today – and photos have emerged of him in training.

The Hammers take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and Manuel Pellegrini needs a result given that he's claimed just two points in the last seven games.

Pellegrini is under huge pressure, and another defeat could be the end for the Chilean, meaning he needs to get his team selection right.

One of Pellegrini's biggest issues of late has been between the sticks, as Lukasz Fabianski's injury has thrown summer signing Roberto Jimenez into the side – but he's been a disaster so far.

It's now claimed that fellow summer signing David Martin is set to start against Chelsea, and teenager Joseph Anang has been called up to first-team training.

Those claims were backed up by photos emerging from today's training session, as Anang was spotted working with the senior side.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut, but does have one cap for England's Under-20's, and appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

With Roberto struggling so much, it may be an idea to put Anang on the bench at Chelsea and take Roberto out of the firing line entirely as Pellegrini weighs up his goalkeeping dilemma.