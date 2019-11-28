Phil Thompson criticises Liverpool's attitude against Napoli

Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Napoli on Wednesday night.

Pundit Phil Thompson has told Sky Sports that he wasn't impressed with Liverpool's attitude in their 1-1 draw with Napoli on Wednesday night.

The Reds needed a win over the Italian side to book a place in the knockout stages of the competition, and with Mohamed Salah back in the side, they will have felt confident.

However, Salah wasn't at his best, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold benched, they struggled to break down Carlo Ancelotti's resolute side.

Dries Mertens struck the visitors in front with a fine finish, though Liverpool felt there was a foul on Virgil van Dijk in the build-up as Napoli took the lead.

Liverpool did find a second half equaliser through Dejan Lovren, but their draw and Red Bull Salzburg's win over Genk means Liverpool must go to Austria in their final game and avoid defeat to make it through.

It was a frustrating night for Liverpool, who just couldn't find their fluency as Napoli once again proved to be a nuisance to Jurgen Klopp and co.

After the game, former Reds defender and assistant boss Thompson suggested that Liverpool were 'poor' with their decision-making, noting that the passing was slow and they couldn't really move Napoli around.

What frustrated Thompson the most though was that he felt Liverpool's attitude was disappointing, as they never really got of first gear and didn't attack Napoli from the off.

“I thought they were just poor, the decision-making, the pass was so slow, and they just didn't move the Napoli defence about,” said Thompson. “Once Napoli had that lead to cling onto, they were settled. This wasn't a good Napoli side, that's the disappointing thing. If they'd got into second gear, they should have beaten them. It just wasn't to be tonight, it just wasn't Liverpool. I was a little bit disappointed with the attitude, that they didn't go and nail it early on,” he added.