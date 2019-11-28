Quick links

Our view: Roy Hodgson's Rhian Brewster comments could spell bad news for Leeds United

Aiden Cusick
Manager Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Crystal Palace and Leeds United are both said to be chasing the same Liverpool player.

Comments made by the Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, about a rumoured January target could also ring true for Leeds United.

Both Crystal Palace and Leeds are among the clubs being credited with an interest in the teenage Liverpool striker, Rhian Brewster - along with Aston Villa and Swansea City [Daily Mirror].

 

But Hodgson suspects that Liverpool would want to loan Brewster to a team at which he'll be 'the first name on the team sheet' - something he cannot guarantee himself [Sky Sports].

Leeds already have found their on-loan Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, difficult to accommodate - despite his impressive minutes-per-goal ratio.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

And concerns that Nketiah could be recalled to Arsenal in January are the only reason - surely - that Leeds would consider Brewster in the first place.

It is something that Liverpool will - again, surely - take into account should contact from Elland Road materialise this winter.

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool celebrates a goal during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Anfield Stadium on October 30, 2019 in Manchester, England.

And it could leave rival suitors such as Aston Villa and Swansea City primed to pounce.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

