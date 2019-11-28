Eddie Nketiah sends seven-word message on Twitter, some Leeds United and Arsenal fans reply

Leeds United are hoping the Arsenal ace can stay at Elland Road the whole season and, under Marcelo Bielsa, help the Whites into the Premier League.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Eddie Nketiah's seven-word message celebrating his return to training for the Elland Road side.

The 20-year-old, on the books at Arsenal, has been in great form since linking up with Marcelo Bielsa's charges in the summer, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 12 appearances for the Whites.

Nketiah has missed Leeds’ last four matches with an abdominal injury but has resumed full training, with Bielsa confirming he is going to play a part with the Whites Under-23s first - they are next in action on Friday against Sheffield United U23s at Thorp Arch.

The young striker has made a huge impact with the Elland Road faithful thanks to his goalscoring exploits and great performances, despite not having started a Championship game yet - so there is plenty of excitement regarding what he can do going forward.

However, there has also been speculation regarding Nketiah's stay at Elland Road, with The Mirror claiming Arsenal have an option to recall him in January if he doesn't get enough minutes. and as such some Gunners fans also had their say in response to his tweet.

Make sure you stay eddie, help us got promoted & become a hero lad. You'll get your chance! #mot — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) 28 November 2019

Woohoo love this post Eddie Eddie Eddie baby!! Smashing news!! Xxx — Kayray (@KatieLUFC) 28 November 2019

You've still got a big part to play!! Let's do this!!! — LUFC Nigel (@Hirtschy) 28 November 2019

Leeds are next in action on Saturday as they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road, while Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night before heading to Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.