Netflix: Get to know the Holiday Rush cast - Romany Malco, Stormy Maya, Deon Cole!

If you're looking for quality Christmas viewing, you're in luck.

Holiday Rush and its excellent cast have arrived to bring the comedy this Christmas.

What is your favourite Christmas film?

It's hard to choose, but when we finally reach December, there's always that one film we just can't wait to kick back and watch. You have iconic favourites like Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and there are the new classics, like The Polar Express and Love Actually.

Then, of course, you have the wildly different choices, from horror-comedy Krampus to the crude and outrageous Bad Santa.

Every year, it's always exciting to see which new films have the potential to become holiday classics down the line. This year, a lot of talk has surrounded Last Christmas, but for you Netflix lovers out there, maybe Holiday Rush could be one too.

HAVE YOURSELF... Every Christmas film on Amazon Prime UK

Holiday Rush on Netflix

Directed by Leslie Small (Hair Show, Tara), Holiday Rush introduces us to a popular radio DJ who is unexpectedly fired from his job. Under the circumstances, he has to move in with his aunt along with his four children.

Passionate about his work, he begins to map out a plan of action to get his job back.

It arrived on Netflix on Thursday, November 28th, just in time for the December Christmas film binge. It boasts a great cast at its core, so let's take some time to showcase the talent of Holiday Rush!

A KING IS CROWNED: Stormzy announces highly-anticipated second album

Holiday Rush cast

Romany Malco: In the central role of Rashon 'Rush' Williams we have Romany, who you may remember starred in such titles as The 40-Year-Old Virgin (he played Jay), TV series Weeds (Conrad), Last Vegas (Lonnie), Night School (Jaylen), Mad Dogs (Gus) and more. He's a wonderful comedic actor, and here, he's on top form.

Sonequa Martin-Green: She plays Roxy Richardson and has starred in such shows as The Good Wife (Courtney Wells), Star Trek: Discovery (Michael Burnham), The Walking Dead (Sasha Williams) and Once Upon a Time (Tamara).

Stormy Maya: The actress who plays Katrina in the film was recently in the critical hit Hustlers (Angel) and series She's Gotta Have It (Yennifer).

La La Anthony: Any Power fans here? Well, she played Lakeisha in the immensely popular series available to watch on Netflix. In Holiday Rush, she plays Paula Williams.

Deon Cole: The hilarious comedian recently had a new special release on Netflix called Deon Cole: Cole Hearted which is definitely worth checking out. Besides his stand-up career though, he's also an actor, taking the role of Marshall Stone in this new Christmas film. Before that, he appeared in the likes of Black-ish (Charlie Telphy) and Grown-ish.

Tamala Jones: The Jocelyn actress starred in 1999's Blue Streak (Janiece) starring Martin Lawrence, as well as Castle (Lanie), Speechless (Robin) and more.

BEYOND: Will The Man in the High Castle return for another season

(L-R) Greg Cope White, Harry Lacheen, Darlene Love, Romany Malco, Selena-Marie Alphonse, Leslie Small, Andrea-Marie Alphonse, Sonequa Martin-Green, Deysha Nelson, Amarr M. Wooten, Julie Di...

More Holiday Rush cast members!

Roscoe Orman: The Reginald Miller actor has been in Blue Bloods (Ethan Goodwin), The Night Of (Jury Foreman), The Wire (Off. Oscar Requer) and more.

Darlene Love: She is best known for reprising the role of Trish Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon series. In Holiday Rush, she plays Aunt Jo Robinson.

Deysha Nelson: The Mya Williams actress has starred in Jessica Jones (Little Girl) and Beyond My Skin (Trinity).

Here are more cast members:

Amarr M. Wooten: Jamal Williams

Andrea-Marie Alphonse: Evie Williams

Selena-Marie Alphonse: Gabby Williams

Jimmy Palumbo: Daniels

For the full cast, head over to IMDb. We hope you enjoy - or enjoyed, perhaps - Holiday Rush!

In other news, has Final Space been renewed?