Neil Lennon thinks Olivier Ntcham is now happy at Celtic after summer drama

The Celtic boss is delighted with his French midfielder.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon thinks Olivier Ntcham has settled and is happy at the club despite comments from the player in the summer, The Scottish Sun report.

Ntcham provoked controversy during the summer transfer window after quotes given to L'Equipe that suggested he was looking for a route out of Celtic and that he had been frustrated with a failed move to Porto.

However, Lennon is beginning to notice a change in attitude in the player that indicates he is more than happy to stay at Celtic.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, the Hoops boss said this week: "We had a chat about his comments earlier in the season — whether they were misconstrued, there may have been some truth in them. But he has really settled down now, and he is training very well.

“He’s been brilliant in the games he has played. He’s been unfortunate not to play more often, that’s just down to the quality of the rest.

“He is happy to be a part of it. The goal in Rome may just have changed his outlook."

On the cusp of more games?

As Lennon mentions, the Frenchman has struggled to get the game time he arguably deserves this season with other Celtic players in such fine form.

Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor and Scott Brown have all been absolutely integral to how the Hoops function and the 23-year-old has been left on the sidelines somewhat, making just eight starts.

However, with a heavy fixture schedule on the horizon and the player in line to start against Rennes this evening, things are looking up for the Lazio goal hero.

When at the top of his form he has a vision and composure in the middle of the park like no other at the Hoops.

If he can take the chances that are set to fall his way then he could become a key player in the second half of the season, solidifying his status and happiness at Celtic Park.