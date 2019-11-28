Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti claims Allan was the 'best player' on the pitch during Liverpool draw

Liverpool and Napoli shared the spoils in the Champions League last night.

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Allan was the 'best player' on the pitch as Napoli and Liverpool shared the spoils in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Anfield.

Midfielder Allan, 28, played the entire 90 minutes and picked up a yellow card, as Ancelotti would have been extremely pleased that his side proved to be a difficult opponent for Liverpool once again.

It means that Liverpool need a point away at Salzburg to guarantee themselves a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League, which makes their December that tougher than it was already going to be.

Nonetheless, after the game, amid problems with the Napoli players and their president, Ancelotti confirmed there seemingly isn't a problem between the two, as he praised Allan as the 'best player' on the park.

“I have spoken to the president,” Ancelotti told the Liverpool Echo. “He is really pleased and thanked the players for their efforts.

“Allan was the best player on the pitch tonight. He is back to his best level.”

Whilst Liverpool weren't at their best, that's still credit to Allan for putting in a strong performance against the European champions, and in their back yard.

Anfield is a very tough place to play, but Napoli ensured that Jurgen Klopp's men weren't at their best, as the home team struggled to get a real rhythm going.

Three points for Liverpool would have meant that the Salzburg match would have been a dead rubber, and amid the fixture pile-up for the club, that would have been helpful.