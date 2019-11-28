Quick links

Michael Owen thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold should have started for Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Former English footballer Michael Owen drives the ball during a Legend Footballer Challenge at Helong Sports Center on November 16, 2019 in Changsha, Hunan Province of China.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool drew with Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool competes with Eljif Elams of SSC Napoli during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC...

Michael Owen said on BT Sport 2 (10:06pm, November 27, 2019) that he was surprised that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not include Trent Alexander-Arnold in the starting lineup against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the right-backs in the Premier League and has established himself as a key figure in manager Klopp’s team.

However, the German coach decided not to start the 21-year-old England international right-back in the Champions League Group E game against Serie A outfit Napoli at Anfield.

 

Former Liverpool striker Owen suggested that it was a mistake not to include the 21-year-old in the starting lineup against Napoli, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Owen said on on BT Sport 2 (10:06pm, November 27, 2019), as transcribed by Metro: “I was surprised that Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t start, I must say. He just gives them so much width and attacking crosses.

Champions League progress

Liverpool are a very strong team, and having won the Champions League last season, the Reds are expected to progress far in the competition this campaign.

However, the Merseyside outfit have still not booked their place in the last-16 stage, and will need at least a draw against RB Salzburg in their final group game to do so.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United...





A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

