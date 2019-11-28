Michael Owen thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold should have started for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool drew with Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

Michael Owen said on BT Sport 2 (10:06pm, November 27, 2019) that he was surprised that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not include Trent Alexander-Arnold in the starting lineup against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the right-backs in the Premier League and has established himself as a key figure in manager Klopp’s team.

However, the German coach decided not to start the 21-year-old England international right-back in the Champions League Group E game against Serie A outfit Napoli at Anfield.

Former Liverpool striker Owen suggested that it was a mistake not to include the 21-year-old in the starting lineup against Napoli, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Owen said on on BT Sport 2 (10:06pm, November 27, 2019), as transcribed by Metro: “I was surprised that Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t start, I must say. He just gives them so much width and attacking crosses.

Champions League progress

Liverpool are a very strong team, and having won the Champions League last season, the Reds are expected to progress far in the competition this campaign.

However, the Merseyside outfit have still not booked their place in the last-16 stage, and will need at least a draw against RB Salzburg in their final group game to do so.