Michael Brown raves about Leeds United's wanted man Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is regarded as one of the best players in the second-tier of English football.

Sky Sports pundit Michael Brown has claimed that he knows 'for sure' that there were clubs really keen on signing Kalvin Phillips in the summer, as he warned that there will be interested parties 'sniffing around' the Leeds man in January.

Former Whites player Brown stated that Phillips has got 'everything' in his locker, as he claimed that he needs to playing Premier League football if he has any ambition of representing for his country.

Brown referenced Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, who was regarded as the best player in the Championship last season and is now performing very well in the Premier League with Villa.

On Tuesday night, Phillips helped Leeds secure a much-needed three points against Reading, as Jack Harrison netted a late winner for the away side.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (27/11/19 7:30 pm start), Brown had nothing but positive words to say about Phillips, but did send a little transfer warning about the player.

"What's good about him is that he can play as a right-sided central-defender, he can play centre-back as a two, he can play as an attacking midfielder and holding," Brown told Sky Sports.

"The way they play, he is able to do long passes, short passes and get forward at the right time. He has got everything. Where is his best position? But a lot of clubs are now watching him.

"I know, for sure, one or two really wanted to take him, but the price tag in the Premier League perhaps went a little bit high. But he has the ambition. He says 'I don't want to join a lower-end Premier League club, I set my sights higher'. Hopefully, he will be in the Premier League next season.

"There are so many good midfielders playing ahead of him [for England]. We saw Jack Grealish last season about where does he in the Championship when he was doing very, very well. He needs to be in the Premier League. I am sure there will be people sniffing about him in January. Leeds need to keep hold of him, which I am sure that they can with where they are in the league and then in the summer can he get in the Premier League?"

Phillips is a boyhood Leeds fans and he has come through the academy, so he will be hoping, just like Grealish at Villa, to be playing Premier League football with his boyhood club.

If that doesn't happen then it'll make things very interesting in the summer, as Leeds will find it hard to keep hold of him given his talents.