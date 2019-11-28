Netflix: Meet the Merry Happy Whatever cast - Dennis Quaid, Ashley Tisdale, Adam Rose!

Some essential festive viewing has landed on Netflix.

Merry Happy Whatever has arrived on Netflix just in time!

You often hear people ask: "hmm, what's the best Christmas film ever made?" and it's always met with a whirlwind of answers.

You have such beloved classics as It's a Wonderful Life, Love Actually, Home Alone - there are so many. However, you never hear people ask what the best Christmas series is. Movies often steal the spotlight during the festive season, but thanks to a brand new title from Tucker Cawley (Everybody Loves Raymond), a series has arrived to share in the festivities.

Merry Happy Whatever arrived on Netflix on Thursday, November 28th 2019, but what's it all about?

BEYOND: Will The Man in the High Castle return for another season

Merry Happy Whatever on Netflix

Essentially, it's all about family.

A family man and father juggles the stress of family life whilst trying to ensure that Christmas goes smoothly. Of course, there are some twists and turns!

His youngest daughter arrives home for the festive season with a new boyfriend, and we know how that can be...

There are eight episodes of the comedy series now available to binge at your leisure, so let's take the time to showcase the talent on board.

A KING IS CROWNED: Stormzy announces highly-anticipated second album

Merry Happy Whatever cast

Let's take a look then:

Dennis Quaid stars as Don Quinn: At the centre of it all, we have the phenomenal Dennis Quaid. He's been in a wide range of films over the years, including Todd Haynes' masterful Far from Heaven (Frank Whitaker), The Day After Tomorrow (Jack Hall), Midway (William), A Dog's Journey (Ethan). Then there are TV shows like Goliath (Wade).

Bridgit Mendler stars as Emmy Quinn: She has starred in Father of the Year (Meredith), Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (Becca) and more.

Brent Morin stars as Matt: Did you see the 2016 film How To Be Single? Well, Brent played Lucy's Date!

Ashley Tisdale stars as Kayla: We suspect that this actress doesn't need an introduction! Nevertheless, she is best known for reprising the role of Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise.

Hayes MacArthur stars as Sean Quinn: Hayes is known for starring in such efforts as Angie Tribeca (Jay Geils), She's Out of My League (Ron), Life As We Know It (Peter Novak), and more recently, the series The Morning Show (Marlon Tate).

Adam Rose stars as Todd: He played Aaron Bass in the popular TV series Supernatural but has also been in Noah Baumbach's The Squid and the Whale and Santa Clarita Diet (Orderly).

HAVE YOURSELF... Every Christmas film on Amazon Prime UK

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Ashley Tisdale and Brent Morin from 'Merry Happy Whatever' visit the Young Hollywood Studio on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles,...

Merry Happy Whatever: More cast members!

Check out some more below:

Siobhan Murphy stars as Patsy

Elizabeth Ho stars as Joy Quinn

Garcelle Beauvais stars as Nancy

Tyler Ritter stars as Alan

Chris Myers stars as Bryan

Mason Davis stars as Sean Quinn Jr.

Lucas Jaye stars as Donny Quinn

To check out the full cast list, head over to IMDb. We hope you enjoy it!

In other news, has Final Space been renewed?