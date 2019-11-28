Memphis Depay hails Tottenham ballboy on Twitter

A ballboy helped Tottenham Hotspur to victory on Tuesday.

One of the stars of Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League win on Tuesday was not a player, but a mere ballboy.

Spurs came from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in North London this week and seal their passage into the knockout phase of the competition.

Harry Kane's equaliser on 50 minutes sent the Tottenham fans into meltdown, but much of it was owed to some quick thinking from a young man on the touchline.

With the Olympiacos players snoozing, the ballboy threw the ball to Serge Aurier, whose throw-in directly led to Kane tapping home the Lilywhites' second of the night and restoring parity.

Manager Jose Mourinho ran toward the young lad and hugged him, now a certain Memphis Depay has reacted to his heroics on Twitter.

Here's what the Dutch winger wrote on social media.

This is a little detail that can win you a game! Please groupama stadium ball boy’s take note! We need everybody to be involved every game!#smalldetailsareimportant — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) November 27, 2019

Interestingly, Depay is being linked with a £50 million move to Tottenham [The Mirror] but the speculation started before Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

It remains to be seen if Depay - sold under Mourinho at Manchester United - is still on their radar after the Portuguese's arrival, but time will tell.