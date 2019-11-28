Max Power shares what he thought about Sunderland atmosphere on Tuesday

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light in their most recent fixture.

Sunderland midfielder Max Power has told the Chronicle that he doesn’t think playing at the Stadium of Light should be called ‘tough’.

Sunderland were beaten by Burton Albion on Tuesday evening, as they slipped to yet another disappointing defeat.

Frustrations are rising rapidly on Wearside, with Phil Parkinson’s arrival not sparking the improvement that many had hoped for.

However, Power insists that the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light was actually good in midweek, but Sunderland’s players could just not use it to their advantage.

"It's a bit of a cop out to say this is a tough place to play,” the central midfielder said.

“That 15 minutes at the start of the second half the place was rocking and you're thinking, 'right, come on, we're on top here'. But we conceded the goal and didn't respond to it. Simple as that.”

Many of Sunderland’s players have been heavily criticised in recent weeks, although Power has actually earned praise from some sections of the club’s support for at least showing effort.

That being said there is a realisation that the midfielder will need to improve, along with the rest of his teammates, if Sunderland are to achieve their aim of promotion this term.

Parkinson’s side are currently in mid-table in League One, after what has been a highly disappointing campaign to date.

Sunderland are in action next on Saturday, when they take on Gillingham at Priestfield, and they are under huge pressure to get back to winning ways.