Matt Murray hopes Nuno would resist Arsenal, feared Tottenham approach for Wolves boss

Matt Murray hopes Nuno Espirito Santo will stay amid speculation linking the Wolverhampton Wanderers boss with Arsenal - and feared Tottenham Hotspur would come in for him.

Nuno is the odds-on favourite with some bookmakers to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal, having led Wolves to fifth in the Premier League this season - ahead of both the Gunners and Tottenham.

But even so, Murray - who supported Wolves and spent 20 years on the books at Molineux - does not think it's a given that the Portuguese will stick around.

"Well, Wolves are fifth, Wolves are doing well in the Europa League. He's on a journey, he's got owners that back him, fans that love him, players that he's put together," the former goalkeeper told Talksport on Thursday morning. "I'm Wolves through and through but let's be honest, Arsenal is a massive, massive club. I hope that he doesn't go, but at the same time I'm not surprised that he's being linked to clubs of this size. I was so happy when I saw Jose Mourinho go straight into Tottenham, because I thought they might for looking at someone like Nuno.

"I'm sure he'll be having a chat with the owners. Is he going to get backed in this window? Because Wolves fifth in the Premier League, doing well in Europe but they do need to go again. If Arsenal did get him he's shown at Wolves what a fantastic job he can do."

Wolves were a mid-table Championship side when Nuno took the reins in 2017.

But one second-tier title and Europa League qualification later, the Black Country club have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, alongside Arsenal, Tottenham and the rest, at the top of the English game.

