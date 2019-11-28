Marcelo Bielsa claims some players, including Izzy Brown, have felt ignored at Leeds United

The Leeds United manager has already accepted the blame for Brown's Elland Road struggles.

Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that some players, including Izzy Brown, felt ignored under his Leeds United regime.

Brown played just 11 minutes of competitive football while on loan to Leeds from Chelsea last season.

But the winger has fared far better at last weekend's opponents, Luton, form whom he has scored or assisted seven goals in 14 Championship appearances.

Speaking last week, Bielsa accepted the blame for Brown's Leeds struggles.

And following up on Thursday, the Whites manager vowed to improve what he and his team are doing regarding player development.

"For one human being (to be a) success he has to feel the love of everybody in the place and also love the place that he is working," Bielsa told the official Leeds Twitter page. "And when you spend time in the same place this makes better this relationship.

"I have listened. Izzy Brown suffered when he was here with us and he lost his self-esteem here in Leeds. And the process we made with him was worrying.

"We believed the opposite - that we were working with him with all our attention and trying to improve him. That makes us think about our methods and our ability because if one player with his skills has success in Luton and doesn't have success with us, we have to learn that the Luton staff has achieved something we couldn’t.

"And also, Izzy Brown, when he was with us, had some feeling that we ignored him in that time and we couldn’t make him better. Not just that, after what he said, we know there are players that think similar to him.

"They support our methods if they are a success. As Brown said, they say nothing if we get good results. And we think the opposite. We have to convince the players to have success.

"What Brown and maybe another team-mate felt, is that they tolerate the process because they achieved some success. And we think they have to support the method to achieve success, with the hope to go through the method and after, success.

"So, after this message we are trying, with humility, to understand this message and try to improve what we are doing."

Leeds effectively replaced Brown with Helder Costa, who arrived on a season-long loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers that will become permanent next summer.

Costa had found it tough to get going at Elland Road, but set up Jack Harrison's winner at Reading on Tuesday - his second direct goal contribution in 18 Championship appearances.