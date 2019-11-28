Manuel Pellegrini provides fitness update on West Ham United's Winston Reid

West Ham United defender Winston Reid has struggled badly with injury at the London Stadium in recent times.

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has told Football London that Winston Reid will return to training next week, but the rest of the injury news from his press conference was not as positive.

Other than Reid’s return next week, it seems that West Ham are still set to be without other key players for the a while yet.

Jack Wilshere is still struggling, although there is a hope he could return to light training next week, Manuel Lanzini is still a month away from full fitness and Lukasz Fabianski is also set to be out for a while longer yet.

Indeed it is only Reid, who is no longer a regular starter at West Ham, whose return appears to be imminent.

“Jack Wilshere continues with some problems in his pelvis, hope next week he will start working,” Pellegrini said.

“Fabianski still recovering, Manu Lanzini has started working on the pitch yesterday but needs at least one month more. Winston Reid back next week to training.”

Fabianski’s absence is unquestionably the biggest blow to West Ham, as they have just not coped without him.

Roberto has been woeful during his time in West Ham’s starting line-up, and could well be dropped at the weekend.

The Hammers have slipped all the way down to 17th place in the Premier League table, leaving Pellegrini in dire need of victories, as the pressure builds on him.