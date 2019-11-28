Malachi Fagan-Walcott expresses happiness after signing first Tottenham Hotspur contract

Fagan-Walcott recently broke into the Under-23 set up at Tottenham Hotspur.
The teenage Tottenham Hotspur defender, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, has expressed his happiness after signing his professional contract with the club.
Fagan-Walcott has recently broken into Tottenham's Under-23 side having previously impressed at U18 level, and his progress has not gone unnoticed by the club.
The Edmonton-born 17-year-old posted the following message on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday), confirming the news:
Happy to have signed my first professional contract with @spursofficial ✍ A very proud moment for me and my family❤️ pic.twitter.com/3rDe76wX84— malachi Fagan-Walcott (@MalachiWalcott5) November 27, 2019
Fagan-Walcott was a 200-metre district sprint champion in his younger days and won swimming awards while still at school.
The right-footed centre-back has also been capped by England at U15, U16 and U17 levels as a Tottenham player.
And he may be one to keep an eye on amid uncertainty over the futures of two senior centre-halves, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The former Spurs and England defender, Gary Stevens, is among the many who replied to Fagan-Walcott's tweet with a positive message.
Now the hard work really starts Malachi .... wishing you much success !! #COYS— Gary Stevens (@GaryStevensUK) November 28, 2019
