Malachi Fagan-Walcott expresses happiness after signing first Tottenham Hotspur contract

Aiden Cusick
General view ahead of the U18s Premier League match between Tottenham Hot Spur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 24, 2019 in London, England.
Fagan-Walcott recently broke into the Under-23 set up at Tottenham Hotspur.

Fagan-Walcott Malachi Of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Youth League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 26, 2019...

The teenage Tottenham Hotspur defender, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, has expressed his happiness after signing his professional contract with the club.

Fagan-Walcott has recently broken into Tottenham's Under-23 side having previously impressed at U18 level, and his progress has not gone unnoticed by the club.

 

The Edmonton-born 17-year-old posted the following message on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday), confirming the news:

 

Fagan-Walcott was a 200-metre district sprint champion in his younger days and won swimming awards while still at school.

The right-footed centre-back has also been capped by England at U15, U16 and U17 levels as a Tottenham player.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur (R) with Jan Vertonghen celebrates as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester...

And he may be one to keep an eye on amid uncertainty over the futures of two senior centre-halves, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Spurs and England defender, Gary Stevens, is among the many who replied to Fagan-Walcott's tweet with a positive message.

 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

