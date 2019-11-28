Quick links

Luke Amos the latest Tottenham player to suffer embarrassing sub

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee didn't make it into the second half of QPR's defeat on Wednesday.

It's been a very difficult last few days for a handful of Tottenham Hotspur players.

Eric Dier endured the humiliation of being taken off within half-an-hour of Spurs' 4-2 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday, when the North Londoners were 2-0 behind.

His Tottenham team-mate Jack Roles knows what that's like because, on Saturday, the Cambridge United loanee lasted only 38 minutes of a 0-0 draw away to Carlisle United.

And Luke Amos can add himself to the list of Lilywhites talents who have started a game for their respective side, but didn't make it into the second half.

 

The 22-year-old Tottenham product was subbed at half-time in QPR's 4-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last week.

Amos, on loan at Loftus Road, started the game but Mark Warburton didn't bring him back out for the second period.

It's been a hit-and-miss stint with the West Londoners for Amos and, like Dier and Roles, no doubt this will sap some of his confidence.

Amos has started 10 Championship games with QPR this season, but finished only one of them.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

