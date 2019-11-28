Lucas Moura shares what Jose Mourinho's told him about Tottenham fans

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has started both games under Jose Mourinho so far.

Lucas Moura has revealed to the Guardian that Jose Mourinho praised Tottenham Hotspur’s supporters to the squad soon after taking charge.

Mourinho has launched a charm offensive on Tottenham fans since taking charge, and he has been very complimentary towards them in press conferences.

It seems that the Portuguese boss is also speaking positively about Tottenham supporters behind closed doors.

And Moura has revealed that Mourinho has been very encouraging towards the Spurs squad so far.

“He said we have everything to do our best, a very good structure and very good fans, and we just need to believe in it and be happy on the pitch. After, about tactics, you can see … It’s simple? Yeah, quite simple,” the Brazilian said.

“I don’t need to speak about him because he is a winner, a champion. He has a lot of trophies and I am sure he has so much to bring for us. Everyone is optimistic with him and we believe in his job. Can he harden our mentality? Yes, I think so.”

Moura has been a major winner from Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham so far.

The rapid forward has started in both of Tottenham’s last two games in his favoured right-wing position, after often struggling for game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino seemed to feel that Lucas was more of an impact substitute than a regular starter, but there is a feeling that the £28 million man (Telegraph) could become a key player under Mourinho’s stewardship.

Tottenham have won both their first two matches with Mourinho in charge, with their next outing coming against Bournemouth at the weekend.