Liverpool should be concerned about their lack of clean sheets

Liverpool are firm favourites to win the Premier League this season but one issue could ruin it for them.

Liverpool salvaged a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the Champions League last night. The Reds could have sealed qualification against Carlo Ancelotti's side, but the draw means that there is still a possibility of them dropping down to the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a fantastic start in the Premier League this season. Liverpool have won all but one of their opening 13 games and are deservedly unbeaten so far. The Reds are well on course to surpass their phenomenal tally of 97 points from last season but there is an issue that needs to be solved.

Liverpool had the best defence in the league last season as Alisson kept 21 clean sheets. Klopp's men haven't quite had the same efficiency this time around and that could well come back to haunt them in the second half of the campaign.

The Reds have kept just three clean sheets in all competitions this season. Alisson's injury early on in the campaign combined with Joel Matip's problem over the last few weeks could well have been the reason for it but it is a concerning statistic for Klopp and his side.

A number of late goals have bailed them out in the Premier League this season but they cannot rely upon the same throughout the season. As the table starts to settle, teams in the wrong end of the table will look to shut up shop against a team of Liverpool's stature and any hiccups there could cost them a few games.

A nine-point lead, even at this stage of the season, is huge but a few bad results here and there could quickly change that. Manchester City will certainly not give up this early and Liverpool's daunting fixture list next month will be Klopp's true test of the season.

The Reds also have a number of tricky away games left in the campaign. Trips to the Etihad, Tottenham, Arsenal and Leicester will all be difficult which makes the margin for error small, despite their huge lead at the top. A lot is still possible this season but it cannot be denied that it is Liverpool's title to lose from this point.