Liverpool fans slate Jurgen Klopp for starting Joe Gomez at right-back against Napoli

Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opted to name Joe Gomez at right-back for the Reds in the Champions League clash but it didn't work.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Reds' performance in the 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield in the Champions League and both Joe Gomez and Jurgen Klopp came under some scrutiny.

The Liverpool defender, normally a centre-back, was deployed at right-back by Klopp, with Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk the central pairing in the four-man defence, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was left on the bench.

 

Sadly, Gomez struggled for much of the night, with spells of defensive solidity interspersed with moments where he lacked focus, with Van Dijk appearing to urge his teammate to switch on in the penalty area a couple of times.

In addition, Gomez offered very little going forward, and this became a particularly big issue after the break, with Klopp eventually opting to take him off and bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on shortly before the hour mark, Jordan Henderson switching to right-back.

Here is what some Liverpool fans were saying about the poor call on social media mid and post-match:

Liverpool would have gone through as Group E winners with a win but fell behind midway through the first half when Dries Mertens beat the offside trap to finish from a tight angle.

The reigning champions equalised when Dejan Lovren headed home from a corner after 65 minutes, but despite a late push, the Napoli defence held firm to earn a point.

The result means Liverpool will have to go to Red Bull Salzburg on 10 December needing a draw or hope Napoli lose at home to Genk.

