Liverpool fans slate Jurgen Klopp for starting Joe Gomez at right-back against Napoli

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opted to name Joe Gomez at right-back for the Reds in the Champions League clash but it didn't work.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Reds' performance in the 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield in the Champions League and both Joe Gomez and Jurgen Klopp came under some scrutiny.

The Liverpool defender, normally a centre-back, was deployed at right-back by Klopp, with Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk the central pairing in the four-man defence, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was left on the bench.

Sadly, Gomez struggled for much of the night, with spells of defensive solidity interspersed with moments where he lacked focus, with Van Dijk appearing to urge his teammate to switch on in the penalty area a couple of times.

In addition, Gomez offered very little going forward, and this became a particularly big issue after the break, with Klopp eventually opting to take him off and bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on shortly before the hour mark, Jordan Henderson switching to right-back.

Here is what some Liverpool fans were saying about the poor call on social media mid and post-match:

Joe Gomez has had an absolute nightmare, especially since half-time. Looks devoid of confidence. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 27, 2019

Even Henderson was better at RB than Joe Gomez. I do not understand why Trent didn't start. Even if not, why Milner didn't play in his place.



We're playing a Carlo Ancelotti side. I'm sorry but it's disrespectful to not play the best team against him. — Hardik Nagar (@hardikreds17) November 27, 2019

I’d swap Joe Gomez for Phil Jones #boff — Liam Walton (@WaldogHench) November 27, 2019

Joe Gomez. So bad at Right Back. Either play him at CB or not at all. — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) November 27, 2019

He isn’t an LFC player — Captain BG (@BgBlue92) November 27, 2019

Main frustration I’ve taken from last night is that Joe Gomez is not a RB - we’ve seen that before, last night just demonstrated it again. He will become a top class CB, but it’s too detrimental to our overall play to start him at full-back ahead of Trent. #LFC — The Kopinion (@The_Kopinion) 28 November 2019

If Chamberlain isn’t playing in midfield then don’t play him, if Milner isn’t playing at full back then don’t play him, if Gomez isn’t playing at centre half then don’t play him. End this obsession with square holes in round pegs. Should’ve just strengthen the areas we needed — (@ClemLFC1892) 27 November 2019

I’d rather play Hoever than play Milner or Gomez at RB. At least Hoever can attack and maintains balance of team. I love Milner but his legs have gone except for pens he isn’t offering anything when he plays. Gomez either plays a CB or doesn’t play as just killing him at RB — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Homes LFC⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LFC_Wahome) 28 November 2019

Gomez at right back never, ever worked, let alone putting him there with 3 DMs in front of him — Passing Sideways (@PlayerLfc) 27 November 2019

I worry about Gomez at RB. Not a proper fit imo. — KaiserVDK#YNWA96 (@TGOKVDK_LFC97) 27 November 2019

Liverpool would have gone through as Group E winners with a win but fell behind midway through the first half when Dries Mertens beat the offside trap to finish from a tight angle.

The reigning champions equalised when Dejan Lovren headed home from a corner after 65 minutes, but despite a late push, the Napoli defence held firm to earn a point.

The result means Liverpool will have to go to Red Bull Salzburg on 10 December needing a draw or hope Napoli lose at home to Genk.