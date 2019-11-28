Liverpool fans feeling more confident over Jadon Sancho deal

Reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho was dropped to the bench for Borussia Dortmund's match against Barcelona last night.

Liverpool fans think their chances of signing Jadon Sancho have increased after his omission from Borussia Dortmund’s starting line-up last night.

The Metro suggest that Liverpool are in the hunt to sign Sancho, who will cost around £100 million.

And it does seem that as time passes he is edging closer to the exit door at Dortmund.

Sancho was left out of the German side’s starting line-up against Barcelona last night, sparking even bigger rumours that he is set to leave in the near future.

Liverpool fans are enjoying watching Sancho head closer to the exit door.

And they think that their chances of landing the England international could be increasing by the day.

Sancho came off the bench for Dortmund to score their only goal of the night against Barca.

The 19-year-old has been far less influential for Dortmund this season though than he was last.

If Sancho was to join Liverpool he could give them one of the most fearsome attacks in world football, with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane already at the club.