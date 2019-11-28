Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Fabinho fitness update

Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho had to be taken off in the first-half of their tie against Napoli last night.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted to BT Sport, during their coverage of Liverpool’s match against Napoli, that Fabinho was feeling a lot of pain last night.

Fabinho was withdrawn in the first-half of Liverpool’s match against Napoli, with the Brazilian picking up an injury.

The defensive midfielder has hurt his ankle, and even Klopp admits that losing Fabinho would be a huge blow to his side.

“The biggest thing is not to forget the Fabinho injury, that’s massive,” Klopp said. “It’s still early and we all hope it’s not too serious, but it’s pretty painful in an area that he doesn't want to have pain around, the ankle and shin.”

Fabinho is such a key player for Liverpool that losing him for any period of time would be a huge concern.

The Reds do have other options they could use in the position, but nobody in their squad brings the same strength and discipline as Fabinho.

With Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, they will be desperate to keep their key players off the treatment table, as they look to keep their advantage over the chasing pack.

Fabinho was set to miss Liverpool's next match, which comes against Brighton at the weekend, due to suspension, but the concern is that he could be out for weeks.

Liverpool’s next game after Brighton comes against Everton in the Merseyside derby, and losing Fabinho's physicality for what could be a feisty encounter against their local rivals would be a huge blow.