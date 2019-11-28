Leeds United star Tyler Roberts says injury is a small hurdle

Leeds United star has not had much luck.

The only consistent thing about Tyler Roberts' two years at Leeds United is terrible luck with injuries.

This is a player who sustained a serious foot injury in his first training session at the club in January 2018 and then missed the remainder of that season.

Roberts has been in and out of the line up ever since, and missed the start of this season with injury too.

He has only just got back into the Leeds starting line-up, only to suffer another injury this week against Reading.

Roberts was substituted after 35 minutes, which was a shame, as he had started the previous three games, of which Leeds had won them all.

He sent a message on Instagram last night reflecting on his latest injury. He says this will just be a 'small hurdle' for him.

View this post on Instagram Small Hurdle. Big Jump . Thank You for all the messages A post shared by Tyler Roberts (@tyro9) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:10am PST

The timing of Roberts' injury is unfortunate, and the current timeframe on his return is unclear.

At the moment though, this weekend's game at home to Middlesbrough is likely to come too soon for the Wales international and Leeds must plan without him.