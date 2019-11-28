Quick links

Leeds United star Tyler Roberts says injury is a small hurdle

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts reacts to the defeat after the final whistle
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United star has not had much luck.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts goes down under challenge from Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on...

The only consistent thing about Tyler Roberts' two years at Leeds United is terrible luck with injuries.

This is a player who sustained a serious foot injury in his first training session at the club in January 2018 and then missed the remainder of that season.

Roberts has been in and out of the line up ever since, and missed the start of this season with injury too.

 

He has only just got back into the Leeds starting line-up, only to suffer another injury this week against Reading.

Roberts was substituted after 35 minutes, which was a shame, as he had started the previous three games, of which Leeds had won them all.

He sent a message on Instagram last night reflecting on his latest injury. He says this will just be a 'small hurdle' for him.

 
 
 
Small Hurdle. Big Jump . Thank You for all the messages

The timing of Roberts' injury is unfortunate, and the current timeframe on his return is unclear.

At the moment though, this weekend's game at home to Middlesbrough is likely to come too soon for the Wales international and Leeds must plan without him.

Tyler Roberts of Leeds United

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

