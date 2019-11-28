Quick links

Leeds United

Nottingham Forest

Championship

Leeds United need to be worried about Nottingham Forest

Dan Coombs
Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in Nottingham,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds are in the Championship top two. For now.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United missed out narrowly on the automatic promotion places last season. They will not want to have to dice with the play-off lottery again.

So far the way they have bounced back from last season's heartbreak has been very impressive. They sit in second place at the moment, occupying an automatic promotion spot.

After winning four games in a row, Leeds are understandably very positive about their season.

But they should be worried about the way Nottingham Forest are coming into form.

 

Leeds have a five point gap over third place for now, but if Forest win their game in hand, that gap can be reduced to just two points.

Suddenly Leeds' lead won't seem so secure. Forest beat QPR 4-0 away from home last night and Sabri Lamouchi's side are coming into form.

Forest have now gained 10 points from their last four games and their success has been built around a strong defence, conceding just 13 goals in 17 games.

Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in Nottingham,...

Lamouchi has done a terrific job in his first season in charge, taking over a team which had been going nowhere fast under Martin O'Neill.

They held Leeds at Elland Road to a 1-1 draw back in August and host them at the City Ground in February.

A lot can change between now and them, and by time May comes around.

But at the moment Forest's game in hand means the five point gap Leeds enjoy is a little deceiving. The Whites cannot afford to let up.

João Carvalho of Nottingham Forest celebrates with Sammy Ameobi after scoring his team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch