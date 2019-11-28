Leeds United need to be worried about Nottingham Forest

Leeds are in the Championship top two. For now.

Leeds United missed out narrowly on the automatic promotion places last season. They will not want to have to dice with the play-off lottery again.

So far the way they have bounced back from last season's heartbreak has been very impressive. They sit in second place at the moment, occupying an automatic promotion spot.

After winning four games in a row, Leeds are understandably very positive about their season.

But they should be worried about the way Nottingham Forest are coming into form.

Leeds have a five point gap over third place for now, but if Forest win their game in hand, that gap can be reduced to just two points.

Suddenly Leeds' lead won't seem so secure. Forest beat QPR 4-0 away from home last night and Sabri Lamouchi's side are coming into form.

Forest have now gained 10 points from their last four games and their success has been built around a strong defence, conceding just 13 goals in 17 games.

Lamouchi has done a terrific job in his first season in charge, taking over a team which had been going nowhere fast under Martin O'Neill.

They held Leeds at Elland Road to a 1-1 draw back in August and host them at the City Ground in February.

A lot can change between now and them, and by time May comes around.

But at the moment Forest's game in hand means the five point gap Leeds enjoy is a little deceiving. The Whites cannot afford to let up.