Leeds star Patrick Bamford plays better when teammate is not in the squad

How will Patrick Bamford react to Eddie Nketiah's return?

Eddie Nketiah is poised to return to Leeds United's squad to face Middlesbrough this weekend.

The on loan striker's return is a positive for Leeds, but it is not so great news for Patrick Bamford.

Bamford has begun to flourish again in recent weeks with Nketiah out injured. So how will he react upon his teammate's return?

This season Bamford has scored three goals in the six Championship matches where Nketiah has not been in the squad.

In the 12 games Nketiah has been available, Bamford also has three goals, despite having double the opportunity.

Bamford looks more content and comfortable knowing Leeds don't have an alternative ready to take his place if he has not scored after an hour.

Seeing the forward substituted for Nketiah has been commonplace, and on one occasion he was hooked at half-time.

Bamford needs to cope with the pressure a little better.

His lack of goals while Nketiah was available put severe pressure on manager Marcelo Bielsa to drop him.

He can't expect Leeds to leave Nketiah out of the squad just for his mental comfort. Leeds need goalscorers and Nketiah undoubtedly is one.

Bamford will get the start against Middlesbrough this weekend and Nketiah pending fitness, will be back on the bench.

After an hour if Leeds haven't scored, Bamford will know he could get replaced.

He needs to be prepared for this, and try and play with the freedom he has done in recent weeks, in the safe knowledge any decision made will be for the best of the team, and not designed as a slight on him.

Seeing Bamford score again in recent games has been so important to Leeds. He needs to adapt to the renewed competition which is returning and continue to raise his game.