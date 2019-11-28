Leeds post photo of Eddie Nketiah back in training

Leeds United will have striker Eddie Nketiah back soon.

Leeds United are back in action this weekend as they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road – but Eddie Nketiah is likely to miss out again.

The Whites beat Reading on Tuesday night to temporarily return to the top of the Championship, with Jack Harrison bagging the winner.

West Brom knocked them off top spot just 24 hours later, so Marcelo Bielsa and co will want to reclaim top spot ahead of the Baggies' trip to Preston on Monday.

Leeds are in a strong position, and they will be feeling even better once striker Nketiah returns to first-team action.

Nketiah recently suffered an abdominal injury, meaning he has been sat on the sidelines since October 26th, meaning he's missed just over a month.

Now though, Leeds have posted a photo of Nketiah back in training today, suggesting that his return to action is very close in what is a huge boost to Bielsa's promotion hopes.

Marcelo on @EddieNketiah9's return from injury: "He has trained well, and tomorrow he will probably play a part in the U23s." pic.twitter.com/gqL9nJvklz — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 28, 2019

However, as seen above, Marcelo Bielsa has noted that whilst Nketiah has trained well, he isn't ready to face Middlesbrough yet and will actually play in an Under-23 game on Friday.