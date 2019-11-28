Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds post photo of Eddie Nketiah back in training

Olly Dawes
Leeds United's Eddie Nketiah during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on September 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United will have striker Eddie Nketiah back soon.

Leeds United's Eddie Nketiah during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on September 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United are back in action this weekend as they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road – but Eddie Nketiah is likely to miss out again.

The Whites beat Reading on Tuesday night to temporarily return to the top of the Championship, with Jack Harrison bagging the winner.

West Brom knocked them off top spot just 24 hours later, so Marcelo Bielsa and co will want to reclaim top spot ahead of the Baggies' trip to Preston on Monday.

 

Leeds are in a strong position, and they will be feeling even better once striker Nketiah returns to first-team action.

Nketiah recently suffered an abdominal injury, meaning he has been sat on the sidelines since October 26th, meaning he's missed just over a month.

Now though, Leeds have posted a photo of Nketiah back in training today, suggesting that his return to action is very close in what is a huge boost to Bielsa's promotion hopes.

However, as seen above, Marcelo Bielsa has noted that whilst Nketiah has trained well, he isn't ready to face Middlesbrough yet and will actually play in an Under-23 game on Friday. 

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch