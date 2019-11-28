Quick links

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa comments on Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts injury

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship this weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted to The Yorkshire Evening Post that he does not know when Adam Forshaw will be back in action.

Forshaw is on the sidelines at the moment with a hip injury, and Bielsa has said that he does not know when the 28-year-old midfielder will be back playing competitive footballer.

Bielsa has also said that Tyler Roberts is injured and will not be available for the Championship match against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old, who can operate as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder, has a hamstring injury.

 

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post about Roberts: “We are making some studies but he cannot play this weekend.

“I don't have accurate information about it, I know the medical staff are analysing the situation but he can't play this weekend.”

The Leeds head coach added about Forshaw: “He is not available yet and I cannot say when he is going to be healthy.

“It's a process where we check him daily and weekly - the medical staff and at the moment we don't have more information about him.”

Disappointment for Leeds United

Forshaw is a very good and experienced midfielder, and the 28-year-old missing games is a disappointment and concern for Leeds.

Roberts not playing against Middlesbrough is also a blow for the Whites, although the West Yorkshire outfit should still manage to pick up all three points from the encounter.

While Leeds are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League, Middlesbrough are fighting for survival in the Championship.

