Leeds United ace Ezgjan Alioski sends Twitter message after Elland Road player wall ceremony

Giuseppe Labellarte
The Leeds United winger, loved by the Whites fanbase, is proud to have his name on the walls at Elland Road.

Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has taken to Twitter expressing his pride at having his name unveiled on the Elland Road walls, prompting a delighted response from the Whites fanbase.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Centenary Square at Elland Road yesterday, with Alioski and former player Tony Dorigo unveiling the feature, the first in a series of new heritage focal points at the Leeds stadium which mark the club's centenary birthday.

 

The Leeds player wall commemorates every player who has donned the shirt for the Whites over its 100 years, with additional gold detail to highlight those who have made than 100 appearances.

Alioski, who is number 831 on the wall, shared images from the occasion on his account and wrote: "Proud to have my name on the walls at Elland Road. Great opportunity for fans to get involved."

Some fans responded on social media, praising their cult hero:

The heritage focal points planned for Centenary Square will be further enhanced by solid granite benches that are due to be installed next year, which will be etched with stories of Elland Road and the most special moments of triumph in the club’s 100-year history (Leeds website).

