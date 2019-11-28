Leeds United ace Ezgjan Alioski sends Twitter message after Elland Road player wall ceremony

The Leeds United winger, loved by the Whites fanbase, is proud to have his name on the walls at Elland Road.

Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has taken to Twitter expressing his pride at having his name unveiled on the Elland Road walls, prompting a delighted response from the Whites fanbase.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Centenary Square at Elland Road yesterday, with Alioski and former player Tony Dorigo unveiling the feature, the first in a series of new heritage focal points at the Leeds stadium which mark the club's centenary birthday.

The Leeds player wall commemorates every player who has donned the shirt for the Whites over its 100 years, with additional gold detail to highlight those who have made than 100 appearances.

Alioski, who is number 831 on the wall, shared images from the occasion on his account and wrote: "Proud to have my name on the walls at Elland Road. Great opportunity for fans to get involved."

Some fans responded on social media, praising their cult hero:

I think it also goes without saying we re proud to have you as part of Leeds United!! Absolute nutter but we wouldn't have you any other way #ALAW — Chelle (@ChelleLUFC) November 27, 2019

Definitely the craziest on that wall! Hurry up and sign a new contract please — Anna Mason (@annab61324) November 27, 2019

Congratulations ezgjan love you so much and you are so funny — Leeds Melissa (@AlioskiLeeds31) November 27, 2019

Only 8 more appearances to get to the big 100 Ali — Mike Kirby (@mkirby311) November 27, 2019

There's a star man! — Richard McDonald (@maci2009) November 27, 2019

Proud to have you here Gjanni, you are Leeds — HP_Proud to be LEEDS UNITED (@LUFCalwaysEA10) November 27, 2019

After you’ve retired at Leeds United will you please stay as mascot?? Life at Leeds needs #GjanniCam — Cat (@catbm74) November 27, 2019

You have become a legend and prove it more each passing day! Thank you — CR Gable (@GableCR) November 27, 2019

The heritage focal points planned for Centenary Square will be further enhanced by solid granite benches that are due to be installed next year, which will be etched with stories of Elland Road and the most special moments of triumph in the club’s 100-year history (Leeds website).