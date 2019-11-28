Kalvin Phillips shares brilliant insight into Leeds training and 'murderball'

Leeds United are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship table.

Kalvin Phillips has stated that Wednesday's is the 'toughest' day to train as a Leeds player because of the type of session Marcelo Bielsa puts on for the players.

The boyhood Leeds fan hilariously states how the players call the session 'murderball', but to their manager, it's just 'football'.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (26/11/19 7:30 pm start), Phillips explained what happens during this session and why it benefits the team and makes them as good as they are.

"What is it like on a typical day? On a Wednesday we do the toughest session I have ever done in my life," Phillips told Sky Sports. "We do a thing called murderball, well we call it murderball, he calls it football.

"It's just where we play either five blocks of five minutes and it's just constant, 100 miles per hour football. Where if the ball goes out, you have got staff waiting on the side, waiting to throw the ball back in.

"It's carnage, to be fair. But it's good. I don't think many teams train at our intensity. That's why we do so well."

Leeds play at a very high intensity and it is that intensity, added with quality, which sets them apart from the rest of the league and makes them so dangerous.

Last season, the Leeds players did falter in their quest to reach the Premier League, as Bielsa will be hoping to put the wrongs of last season right during this campaign.

At this moment in time, Leeds are sitting in the automatic places and have started the season off in a strong fashion, especially from a defensive standpoint.

At the weekend, they take on Middlesbrough on home soil and if they can clinch all three points, and other results go their way then they could possibly open an eight-point lead on the chasing pack.