Jurgen Klopp shares what he told the referee before booking in Liverpool v Napoli

Liverpool picked up a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League last night.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed to BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he told the referee ‘don’t do that’ before getting a yellow card last night.

Klopp showed his frustrations with the officials during Liverpool’s game against Napoli, and he was deemed to have done so too aggressively.

When a free kick was given in the first-half, Klopp shouted to the referee, only to pick up a booking for dissent.

And when asked what he said, the Liverpool boss revealed: “Don’t do that, that’s what I said. He stopped the game twice and made a big fuss of a situation, we all said that there is an opportunity for both teams to have a quick re-start.

“We tried twice, and he had things to say. I said first why did you do that, then don’t do that and then he came over.”

Klopp’s caution rather summed up what was a frustrating night for Liverpool.

The Reds failed to find their best form, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Liverpool actually went behind in the contest when Dries Mertens scored, only for an equaliser to be struck by Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool now must avoid defeat in their final group match against Red Star Salzburg to avoid a group stage exit.