Jurgen Klopp shares what he told the referee before booking in Liverpool v Napoli

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool picked up a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League last night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed to BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he told the referee ‘don’t do that’ before getting a yellow card last night.

Klopp showed his frustrations with the officials during Liverpool’s game against Napoli, and he was deemed to have done so too aggressively.

When a free kick was given in the first-half, Klopp shouted to the referee, only to pick up a booking for dissent.

 

And when asked what he said, the Liverpool boss revealed: “Don’t do that, that’s what I said. He stopped the game twice and made a big fuss of a situation, we all said that there is an opportunity for both teams to have a quick re-start.

“We tried twice, and he had things to say. I said first why did you do that, then don’t do that and then he came over.”

Klopp’s caution rather summed up what was a frustrating night for Liverpool.

The Reds failed to find their best form, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Liverpool actually went behind in the contest when Dries Mertens scored, only for an equaliser to be struck by Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool now must avoid defeat in their final group match against Red Star Salzburg to avoid a group stage exit.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

