Jorge Jesus comments on rumours Everton are in talks to land him

Everton-linked Jorge Jesus claims he hasn't held talks with any other club.

Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus has told Globo Esporte that 'anything can happen' in the future, but denied talks with other clubs amid claims Everton want him.

Jesus became a Flamengo hero on Saturday evening, leading his side to a dramatic 2-1 win over River Plate in the final of the Copa Libertadores, with Gabriel Barbosa scoring two late goals.

Jesus became only the second ever non-South American manager to win the Copa Libertadoes, and add that to the Brazilian Serie A title, and his trip to Brazil has really paid off.

The 65-year-old took a gamble with a move to Brazil after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in January, but now finds himself a wanted man after that double-winning campaign.

Diario de Noticias and The Telegraph both claim that Everton want to land Jesus, with the former even suggesting that talks about a move have already been held.

Current Everton boss Marco Silva finds himself under huge pressure right now, and is clinging onto his job ahead of this weekend's trip to Leicester City.

Moving for Jesus would be somewhat cruel, as he actually replaced Silva as Sporting boss in 2015 just a day after his exit, so history really could repeat itself.

Now though, Jesus has denied talks with any other clubs, but hasn't ruled out leaving when his deal ends in May, merely saying 'anything can happen' with regards to his future.

“I don't know what will happen to my future after Flamengo,” said Jesus. “I know I have a contract until May. Then anything can happen. My focus is Flamengo. There is no possibility of communicating with me about another matter. They say many clubs talked to me. Until the Clu World Cup there is nothing, I haven't talked to anyone, not even Flamengo,” he added.