Joe Worrall jokingly compares Forest teammate to Messi

Nottingham Forest are celebrating another win.

Nottingham Forest produced an emphatic away win over QPR to move up to fourth in the Championship table.

Forest won 4-0 at Loftus Road, scoring three goals in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Joao Carvalho scored Forest's third goal, and teammate Joe Worrall enjoyed the celebrations.

He posted an image on Twitter after the game jokingly comparing Carvalho to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Close enough



4 very good goals and most importantly another clean sheet.

Well done everyone!

Away fans awesome again, thanks! ❤️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/TP8EColZbL — Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) November 27, 2019

This was Carvalho's first Championship goal of the season, and he will hope it is enough to get him back into the starting line up.

Carvalho has been on the bench for the last three games, having been dropped after the 2-1 home defeat to Hull.

He came off the bench for the last half hour and helped Forest turn the screw over a QPR side trailing 1-0 and down to 10 men.

Worrall's comment will certainly help boost his confidence and he will be in contention to start against Cardiff at the City Ground this weekend.