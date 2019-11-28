James Maddison likes Liverpool video, Reds fans respond

The Leicester City attacker likes a video that Liverpool posted on Twitter.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are telling Leicester City attacker James Maddison to join their club in January.

The Foxes midfielder is having a brilliant season under Brendan Rodgers, netting four Premier League goals in 12 appearances.

In fact, Maddison and Leicester are technically Liverpool's biggest threat to the title this season, sitting second behind Jurgen Klopp's side who boast an eight-point lead at the summit.

On Tuesday, the Anfield club posted a heartwarming video of Virgil van Dijk surprising a lifelong supporter and bringing him to the club's Melwood training ground.

The footage has been 'liked' over 100,000 times on Twitter, and Maddison admitted on social media that it was a 'great watch'.

And predictably, Liverpool fans responded in their hundreds. Here's how some of them reacted to Maddison's comment.

We need you Madders — Will (@lfcwiII) November 27, 2019

Stop teasing imo — Bobby Dazzler (@TheSambaSystem) November 27, 2019

Maddison to Liverpool confirmed — Fin (@ZxFin) November 27, 2019

oh hello — A (@JurgenKop96) November 27, 2019

Sign up in January @Madders10 — TJ Brosnan (@TJBrosnan1) November 27, 2019

COME TO LIVERPOOL IDOLO — Virgil (Fan) (@VirgilEra) November 27, 2019

I’d say come to Liverpool, but apparently klopp doesn’t like creative midfielders like yourself — ᖇᗩᗰᗷO (@Rambo_Tackle) November 27, 2019

The 23-year-old is one of the Premier League's finest attacking midfielders and the better he gets, the more the European champions might genuinely take an interest.

They have been linked to him before and after his move to The King Power but, on this form, it might only be a matter of time before a bigger club comes into the equation.