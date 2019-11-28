Quick links

James Maddison likes Liverpool video, Reds fans respond

Shane Callaghan
James Maddison of Coventry celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Coventry City at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on May 3, 2015...
The Leicester City attacker likes a video that Liverpool posted on Twitter.

Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison celebrates scoring but the goal is disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Leicester City...

Liverpool fans on Twitter are telling Leicester City attacker James Maddison to join their club in January.

The Foxes midfielder is having a brilliant season under Brendan Rodgers, netting four Premier League goals in 12 appearances.

In fact, Maddison and Leicester are technically Liverpool's biggest threat to the title this season, sitting second behind Jurgen Klopp's side who boast an eight-point lead at the summit.

On Tuesday, the Anfield club posted a heartwarming video of Virgil van Dijk surprising a lifelong supporter and bringing him to the club's Melwood training ground.

 

The footage has been 'liked' over 100,000 times on Twitter, and Maddison admitted on social media that it was a 'great watch'.

And predictably, Liverpool fans responded in their hundreds. Here's how some of them reacted to Maddison's comment.

The 23-year-old is one of the Premier League's finest attacking midfielders and the better he gets, the more the European champions might genuinely take an interest.

They have been linked to him before and after his move to The King Power but, on this form, it might only be a matter of time before a bigger club comes into the equation.

James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

