Inter chief gives Everton and Newcastle a big boost in reported Gabigol chase

Premier League quartet Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all interested in Inter Milan's Serie A flop Gabriel Barbosa.

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has admitted that Gabriel Barbosa has no future at the San Siro amid claims that Newcastle United and Everton want to take the prolific striker to the Premier League.

The Nerazzuri paid £29 million to bring one-third of Brazil’s Olympic gold medal winning frontline to the San Siro in 2016 but, unlike Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, Gabigol struggled to make his mark in the European game.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two years back in South America on loan and, despite scoring a staggering 40 goals in a remarkable campaign at Flamengo, Inter appear unlikely to hand Gabigol the chance to compete with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez for a place in Antonio Conte’s plans.

“We see Gabigol the same way as Lautaro, a player who is growing year by year. His loan ends in December, after which we’ll carefully evaluate what to do with him,” said former Juventus chief Marotta, speaking to Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s unlikely he’ll be part of our project, but he has several proposals and we’ll evaluate it all carefully along with the player.”

Marotta’s words will be music to the ears of a number of Premier League sides. Everton and West Ham United are interested, according to The Mail, while shot-shy Newcastle United have been sending scouts to Brazil to watch Gabigol in action (The Chronicle).

Crystal Palace are in the mix too with FC Inter News reporting that Roy Hodgson’s side are set to make a £20 million bid for a striker whose dramatic late-double sealed the Flamengo’s first Copa Libertadores title since 1981 on Sunday.