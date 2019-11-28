Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest

Championship

'Immense': Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Worrall's QPR heroics

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest fans gesture during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town at City Ground on May 7, 2017 in Nottingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship high-flyers Forest are facing a battle to keep Joe Worrall with Premier League pair Everton and Newcastle United keen.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forestcelebrates victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

Steven Gerrard was absolutely on the money when he described Joe Worrall as a natural-born leader during the centre-back’s loan spell at Rangers last season.

The Nottingham Forest academy graduate might not have the armband clasped around his bicep but everything about him screams ‘captain material’.

Worrall won’t be dominating many headlines in the East Midlands today after Forest cruised to a 4-0 away win at Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road but, once again, he provided the platform for Sabri Lamouchi’s side to pick up another vital win on the road.

The 22-year-old, who captained England to Toulon Tournament glory in 2017, is quickly becoming one of the Championship’s stand-out centre-halves. And, on Wednesday night’s evidence, it’s no wonder clubs higher up the English football pyramid are taking notice.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on October 01, 2019 in Blackburn, England.

The Mirror (27 November, goals pull out, page 6) reports that Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle United have been sending scouts to watch Worrall in action and another colossal performance in West London won’t have done his chances of a move to the top flight any harm at all.

But Worrall is a Forest boy at heart with Garibaldi blood in his veins. This feels like a special season at the City Ground and it would take one hell of an offer to convince Worrall to walk away.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford at City Ground on October 05, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch