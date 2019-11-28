'Immense': Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Worrall's QPR heroics

Championship high-flyers Forest are facing a battle to keep Joe Worrall with Premier League pair Everton and Newcastle United keen.

Steven Gerrard was absolutely on the money when he described Joe Worrall as a natural-born leader during the centre-back’s loan spell at Rangers last season.

The Nottingham Forest academy graduate might not have the armband clasped around his bicep but everything about him screams ‘captain material’.

Worrall won’t be dominating many headlines in the East Midlands today after Forest cruised to a 4-0 away win at Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road but, once again, he provided the platform for Sabri Lamouchi’s side to pick up another vital win on the road.

The 22-year-old, who captained England to Toulon Tournament glory in 2017, is quickly becoming one of the Championship’s stand-out centre-halves. And, on Wednesday night’s evidence, it’s no wonder clubs higher up the English football pyramid are taking notice.

The Mirror (27 November, goals pull out, page 6) reports that Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle United have been sending scouts to watch Worrall in action and another colossal performance in West London won’t have done his chances of a move to the top flight any harm at all.

But Worrall is a Forest boy at heart with Garibaldi blood in his veins. This feels like a special season at the City Ground and it would take one hell of an offer to convince Worrall to walk away.

Not be long till your wearing that captain's arm band and u fully deserve it Joe, immense again — Wayne Cooper (@waynecoops1981) November 28, 2019

Joe Worrall keep proving me wrong lad!

After watching him at rangers getting ripped apart since coming back not put foot wrong grab his chance taken it!

Been rock at back future leader no doubt#NFFC — (@NFFCRED) November 27, 2019

Thought Worrall and Cash were outstanding tonight. Ameobi still surprises me and good to see a Carvalho and Semedo goal. But QPR are shite #NFFC #nffc — Egor The Red (@EgorTheRed) November 27, 2019

Thanks Joe you have become a top defender.. Along with a top keeper Hence another clean sheet.. — James (@jemtrad) November 28, 2019

Never leave us lad — Riley (@RileyNFFC_) November 28, 2019

Outstanding — Geoff cowan (@geoffcowan8) November 28, 2019

Silva & Watson absolute class tonight. Worrall and Figs like a brick wall. Samba best keeper weve had in years. Lamouchi .... well what is Love. #jadore #NFFC — Mash (@mash3479) November 27, 2019