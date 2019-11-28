Harry Kewell comments on Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa & his mistakes

Leeds United are five points clear of third-placed Fulham in the Championship table.

Harry Kewell is adamant that Marcelo Bielsa has learnt from his mistakes last season and he thinks Leeds will be better organised towards the back end of this season.

In Bielsa's first season in charge of Leeds, he guided a team that had previously finished mid-table to the play-off semi-finals without really making any changes to the squad.

The Yorkshire outfit blitzed everyone who came in their way during the first half of the campaign but stumbled and stagnated during the second half.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League (27/11/19 10:15 pm start), Former Liverpool man Kewell was asked whether Bielsa has learnt from last season.

“With the way he goes on with the analysing of games? 100%,” Kewell told The Debate. “I think he will have prepared his team in the right way because we looked at Leeds last year and they were doing fantastic and then they hit that stumbling block.

“And everyone thought 'have they ran out of gas? Has he pushed them too hard?' He would've learnt.

“I think he will organise it a little bit better now that towards the end, when everyone is going to be losing games and as long as he is there or thereabouts, with about eight games to go and he can push his team again so that team can go to the next level.”

On Tuesday night, Leeds left it late to secure a 1-0 win over Reading, as for 24 hours, they went top of the Championship table.

But they have since been leapfrogged by West Brom, who thrashed Bristol City 4-1 on Wednesday night, as they have lost only one game all season – that defeat came at Elland Road.

It does seem as though West Brom will be taking up one of those automatic places come the end of the season, but will Leeds be joining them?