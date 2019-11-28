Quick links

Harry Kane praises Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

Dele Alli has been in outstanding form since Jose Mourinho came to Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane has told Football London that he thinks Dele Alli has been great since Jose Mourinho arrived at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho has immediately made Alli central to his plans at Spurs, with the England international playing in a more advanced role than he was in the latter stages of Mauricio Pochettino reign.

Alli’s best form in a Spurs shirt has been when he has been deployed as a number 10, and Mourinho has been quick to put the 23-year-old back in the position since taking over.

Alli has repaid his manager’s faith by arguably being Tottenham’s best player in their last two matches against West Ham United and Olympiacos.

 

And Kane has been very impressed by what he has seen from his teammate in recent weeks.

"Dele has done great in the last couple of games," Kane said. "Everyone talks about the old Dele but he has just got to keep doing what he's doing.

"He's a fantastic player, a fantastic guy. It's great to see him scoring goals, assisting goals and running at players.”

Alli’s form had dipped in recent seasons at Tottenham, so if he can get back to his best it will be a major boost.

Alli scored Tottenham’s first goal of the night on Tuesday, as they came from behind to beat Olympiacos 4-2.

Spurs have now won both matches which Mourinho has been in charge for to date, with their next outing coming against Bournemouth.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

