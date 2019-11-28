Greg Taylor feels he's improved at Celtic despite Lennon only playing him twice

Celtic left back Greg Taylor feels he's already improved at Parkhead.

Celtic defender Greg Taylor has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he feels he is already a better player for having made the move to Parkhead.

With Celtic releasing Emilio Izaguirre and selling Kieran Tierney, they needed to bolster their left back ranks – and made two new signings.

Boli Bolingoli came in from Rapid Vienna, before Celtic struck on deadline day to sign Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock following a lengthy transfer saga.

Taylor starred for Steve Clarke's Killie last season, and whilst he was linked with a move to England, Celtic managed to convince the former Rangers youngster to stay in Scotland.

Touted for a bright future, Taylor was seen as a fine replacement for Tierney, but his first few months have been a little frustrating.

Neil Lennon has only given Taylor two appearances for Celtic, even preferring winger Jonny Hayes at left back before he picked up an injury against Livingston.

Taylor may now be in line to face Rennes in the Europa League tonight, and he has admitted that despite his lack of playing time, he feels he has improved just from training at a higher standard every day.

Taylor added that his time at Celtic has been 'different' because he isn't playing much, but he's settling into a winning side, so he's ready to take his opportunity.

“I feel like I am a better player since I joined Celtic, 100 per cent,” said Taylor. “When you come to a club the size of Celtic you do improve because you are playing and training with better players. There’s no secret in that. You’re training at a higher standard every day so you can only get better. To get a few games at international level is another level above and hopefully I can continue that by playing in the Europa League.”

“It’s been different, that’s right to say. But it’s very rare for someone to walk straight into the Celtic team. They are used to winning every week. Of course, every player wants to come into a new club and play every minute. But there’s a settling in process and the two months I have been out the team will probably benefit me in the long run. I’m now up to speed, I understand the way of playing and hopefully now I’m ready to take my chance and become a regular,” he added.