Graeme Souness claims Anfield atmosphere is now better than when he played for Liverpool

Liverpool hold a very strong home record at Anfield and it could prove to pivotal in their quest to win the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Graeme Souness has claimed that Anfield's atmosphere is 'far greater' today than when he used to play for Liverpool in the '70s and '80s.

Liverpool have been utterly dominant at Anfield in recent seasons, as it has produced a number of memorable moments under Jurgen Klopp.

The standout is perhaps that epic comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League last season and the one against Dortmund during the early part of Klopp's tenure.

Speaking to Virgin Media Sport, Souness thinks Anfield has that extra buzz today because the club hasn't won the English League title since the early '90s. But there's no doubt that his opinion will divide opinion amongst Liverpool fans, and those of a certain age may think that those days in the '70s and '80s may never be beaten in terms of atmosphere.

"It's very difficult for any team in Europe, going to Anfield, at this moment in time," Souness told Virgin Media Sport. "The crowd get behind them in a unique way.

"With the other job I have, I go there quite a lot and I feel the atmosphere at Anfield is far greater than when I ever played there. We were the dominant team and we gave them lots to shout about.

"Right now, the atmosphere is so special, maybe it's because they haven't won the league in so long. They [the fans] have always been onside. They didn't need him [Klopp] to encourage them [when he first came in]. I just think the crowd feel that this is a special team they are watching. They play a brand of football that gets you on the edge of your seat. You want to get excited."

Liverpool recently recorded a 1-1 draw against Napoli at Anfield, as Wednesday's performance was a very lacklustre one from Klopp's men.

It now means that the Reds will need at least a point to secure their passage through to the knockout stages of the European Cup, which doesn't help their cause, at all.

These next six weeks could prove to be pivotal in whether Liverpool are crowned Premier League winners at the end of the season because of the fixture pile-up.