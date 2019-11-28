The Golden Snitch charm is Pandora UK’s must-have Harry Potter accessory - price and how to buy!

Pandora have just released a stunning range of Harry Potter charms and they've arrived just in time for Christmas.

With Christmas now less than one month away, the need to start buying presents for friends and family is creeping steadily closer to the forefront of our minds.

Luckily, Pandora has just released a range that will surely leave any Harry Potter fan happy and what do you know, it's just in time for Christmas.

The range features charms of all our favourite characters and a few notable Harry Potter landmarks and designs which will undoubtedly go down a treat.

However, the crowning glory in Pandora's new Harry Potter collection is a stunning Golden Snitch charm.

Pandora's Harry Potter collection

The Harry Potter Pandora collection releases on November 28th and features 10 gorgeous Potter-themed charms, a stunning new clasp bangle and a certain gold pendant, but we'll get onto that in a moment.

In the main collection itself, we have charms of each of the three main characters, Harry, Ron and Hermione as well as Dobby the House Elf, the Hogwarts Express, each of the four House crests and Hogwarts Castle itself.

The Golden Snitch pendant

The crowning glory of the collection, however, is the absolutely gorgeous Golden Snitch pendant which can be worn as a necklace as well as a bracelet charm.

The golden finish adds an extra layer of authenticity to the pendant, making look identical to the Snitch we see in the film series.

What makes this pendant even cooler is the fact that the wings can flutter due to the way they're attached.

How to buy and price

The Harry Potter Pandora collection is available in the UK from November 28th, 2019.

The full collection is available to purchase online here and will undoubtedly be making its way into Pandora's stores as well.

All but three pieces in the collection are priced at £45 with the Golden Snitch pendant and clasp bangle both priced at £70 while the Hogwarts Castle charm is just £35.