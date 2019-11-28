Giovani Lo Celso comments on not being picked by Mourinho yet

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso has yet to feature for Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has told Sky Sports that he wants to improve and grow in order to prove he's ready to play for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs brought in Mourinho as their new manager last week, less than 12 hours after deciding to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho got off to a perfect start, beating West Ham United 3-2 before pulling off a miraculous comeback to beat Olympiacos 4-2 having been 2-0 down.

Mourinho will now be looking for another win against Bournemouth this weekend to keep that good feeling going, with some players – such as Serge Aurier and Dele Alli – picking up their form since Mourinho's arrival.

However, some haven't featured in either of Mourinho's first two games, and the most notably of those is playmaker Lo Celso.

The Argentinian is on loan from Real Betis in a deal that is expected to become permanent in 2020, and Spurs chase him for much of the summer with Pochettino desperate to land his compatriot.

Injuries have hampered his impact so far, and having been an unused substitute in both of Mourinho's games, some Spurs fans are worried that Mourinho won't be using Lo Celso much.

Now, Lo Celso has tackled those concerns, suggesting that he is just looking to improve and develop in order to show he's ready to play, and left the decision up to Mourinho rather than worry about his role under the new boss.

“It's all about trying to do the best for the team. It's the manager's decision at the end of the day, we're just professional players,” said Lo Celso. “I'm here first and foremost to improve and grow as a player and an individual and give 100 per cent on the training field and on the pitch. After that, it's down to the manager to decide,” he added.