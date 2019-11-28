Frank Lampard thinks Mateo Kovacic should be scoring more for Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic has scored one goal in 71 appearances for Chelsea to date.

Frank Lampard has admitted to Chelsea’s official website that Mateo Kovacic should score more goals.

Kovacic hit his first goal for Chelsea last night in the Champions League, as he finished well from the edge of the box.

The Croatian international’s drought has actually become a joke among his teammates, but his strike was an important one, as Chelsea picked up a 2-2 draw with Valencia.

And Lampard is hoping that Kovacic can now find a rhythm in front of goal, as he wants to see the midfielder on the scoresheet more regularly.

“We’ve had a lot of jokes between me and him, and the whole squad and him, because he’s a player with such quality that he should be arriving in the box more and he should score more goals,” Lampard said about the £40 million (BBC Sport) summer signing.

“It’s a project for him and for me and for us as staff to get him more goals and he could have scored two today so I’m delighted for him and I hope this is the start of something.”

Kovacic’s second big opportunity in the game came soon after his first, but his finish from fairly close range was poor and barely tested Valencia goalkepeer, Jasper Cillessen.

Kovacic’s goal was reward for the big improvement he has shown at Stamford Bridge this season.

There were some doubts about the former Real Madrid man last season, but he has been one of the Blues’ better performers since Lampard took charge.

Chelsea are next in action against West Ham United at the weekend, when it remains to be seen whether Kovacic will be given the nod to start again.