Frank Lampard shares what he found 'unusual' about Chelsea's game against Valencia

Chelsea drew 2-2 with Valencia, after what was a hugely entertaining encounter last night.

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea’s official website that his side’s game against Valencia was ‘unusual’ because of how many chances both sides had.

Chelsea and Valencia played out a 2-2 draw at the Mestalla yesterday in the Champion League.

Both sides had numerous opportunities to score during the contest, in what was a hugely open game.

And Lampard admits that Chelsea have to be happy to have came away from Spain with a point, as they gave their opponents so many chances to score.

“It was a very unusual match because of the amount of good opportunities for both teams,” Lampard said.

“We have to be happy with a draw because we gave away a lot of opportunities. We’re happy with the result because it was a really tough match.”

Valencia’s finishing was actually very poor on the night, with Maxi Gomez particularly guilty of missing some brilliant openings.

Albert Celades’s side’s late equaliser came about in rather fortuitous circumstances though, as Daniel Wass’s mis-hit cross went over Kepa and into the back of the Chelsea goal.

Even after that goal went in, Chelsea and Valencia had chances to seal the game in injury time, but they were wasted as both sides had to settle for a point.

The draw aids Chelsea more than Valencia, as they know that a victory over Lille in their final group game will put them into the knockout stages.