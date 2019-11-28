'Dodged a bullet': West Ham fans mock Maxi Gomez's Champions League disaster

Premier League strugglers West Ham United had a £29m bid accepted for Maxi Gomez before he chose to stay in La Liga with Valencia instead.

In hindsight, Maxi Gomez could hardly have picked a worse time to open up about his infamous aborted move to West Ham United last summer.

A mere mention of the Uruguayan’s name will give Hammers fans everywhere a nasty case of déjà vu. Before Sebastien Haller arrived at the London Stadium for a club-record fee, Gomez was their number one striker target - it was common knowledge.

Sky Sports even claimed that West Ham had a £29 million bid accepted from Celta Vigo, but one of the year's longest running transfer sagas had one last twist with the old-school number nine choosing to stay in Spain rather than join Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

“West Ham was real, a big club. But the truth is that when I found out about Valencia I didn’t hesitate: because of the language, the club, the league,” Gomes told the Guardian on Wednesday.

But if West Ham fans were reading Gomez’s comments with more than a hint of bitterness, that disappointment soon turned to relief. Because, by the time the day drew to a close, Gomez’s reputation as one of the game’s most promising young strikers had taken a battering.

That’s what happens when you contrive to miss an open goal from a matter of yards in the Champions League after all. Gomez even followed up that head-in-the-hands moment by spurning another glorious chance with Valencia forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Suddenly, West Ham fans are viewing their one-that-got-away in a rather different light.

