'So frustrating': Said Benrahma slammed amid £20m Aston Villa links

Aston Villa reportedly want to give the Brentford star a chance in the Premier League but he needs he can be consistent in the Championship first.

Tony Mowbray was under no illusions about the challenge that faced his Blackburn Rovers backline on Wednesday night when they welcomed Brentford to Griffin Park. Especially with the mercurial Said Benrahma capable of making even the most reliable Championship full-back look like a helpless puppy when at his mercurial best.

“Benrahma is one of the best players in the division, he’s a special talent,” Mowbray admitted to the Lancashire Telegraph.

But, by the time the final whistle blew at Ewood Park, Rovers were celebrating a hard-fought 1-0 win with Bradley Dack scoring the only goal of the game. Benrahma, meanwhile, had a day to forget, shackled brilliantly by a diligent defensive performance by Blackburn right-back Ryan Nyambe.

In his first outing since Sky Sports claimed that Aston Villa are eyeing a potential £20 million January deal for the twinkle-toed playmaker, Benhrama produced arguably his most ineffective performance of the season so far.

But was this just an off day for arguably the division’s most technically gifted attacker, or something a little more sinister?

After all, there’s more than a few Brentford fans who have a sneaking suspicion that Benrahma was playing for himself in Lancashire, perhaps with a big-money move to the Premier League in his sights.

More performances like this, however, and Aston Villa will look elsewhere.

Benrahma is a proper diva ain’t he, might break a nail soon — Ads (@Ads_Wood7) November 27, 2019

I’ve been singing his praises all week saying he’s the best player to ever grace this league and Benrahma does this to me tonight — ᴡɪʟʟ ᴍᴄᴄʟᴀᴛᴄʜɪᴇ (@WillMcclatchie) November 27, 2019

Just me who thinks benrahma has played for himself tonight?? Looks like he’s after a highlight reel to me #BrentfordFC — james savage (@JamsavJames) November 27, 2019

Benrahma is so frustrating. Too greedy at times! — Callum Maguire (@callummaguire96) November 27, 2019

Very poor from Benrahma tonight — ad ward (@adward152no) November 27, 2019

I'd have subbed Benrahma. As good as he is, he's not even turned up tonight. — Jewie (@JakeLewiston) November 27, 2019

Man of the match, kept Benrahma quiet. — Russell Prescott (@RussPr) November 27, 2019

Benrahma just needs to have better decision making. Jensens performance was pathetic as usual — Luke Medcraft (@lukemedcraft14) November 27, 2019