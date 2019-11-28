Quick links

'So frustrating': Said Benrahma slammed amid £20m Aston Villa links

Danny Owen
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa reportedly want to give the Brentford star a chance in the Premier League but he needs he can be consistent in the Championship first.

Manager Tony Mowbray of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Tony Mowbray was under no illusions about the challenge that faced his Blackburn Rovers backline on Wednesday night when they welcomed Brentford to Griffin Park. Especially with the mercurial Said Benrahma capable of making even the most reliable Championship full-back look like a helpless puppy when at his mercurial best.

“Benrahma is one of the best players in the division, he’s a special talent,” Mowbray admitted to the Lancashire Telegraph.

But, by the time the final whistle blew at Ewood Park, Rovers were celebrating a hard-fought 1-0 win with Bradley Dack scoring the only goal of the game. Benrahma, meanwhile, had a day to forget, shackled brilliantly by a diligent defensive performance by Blackburn right-back Ryan Nyambe.

Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma of Brentford celebrate victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

In his first outing since Sky Sports claimed that Aston Villa are eyeing a potential £20 million January deal for the twinkle-toed playmaker, Benhrama produced arguably his most ineffective performance of the season so far.

But was this just an off day for arguably the division’s most technically gifted attacker, or something a little more sinister?

After all, there’s more than a few Brentford fans who have a sneaking suspicion that Benrahma was playing for himself in Lancashire, perhaps with a big-money move to the Premier League in his sights.

Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack battles with Brentford's Said Benrahma during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Brentford at Ewood Park on November 27, 2019 in...

 

More performances like this, however, and Aston Villa will look elsewhere.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

